Origin Protocol Trading Up 26.5% This Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $249.27 million and approximately $70.06 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00050970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.89 or 0.00647963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00068946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00023479 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,813,507 coins. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

