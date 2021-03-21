Origin Sport (ORS) Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.32 million and $89,463.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Token Trading

