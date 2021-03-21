Ormeus Cash Price Tops $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Ormeus Cash has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $131,279.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.99 or 0.00341682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Token Profile

OMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

