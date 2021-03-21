OSA Token (OSA) Market Cap Hits $182,526.90

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. OSA Token has a market capitalization of $182,526.90 and approximately $5,546.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OSA Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OSA Token has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OSA Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00050903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.37 or 0.00646814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00023599 BTC.

OSA Token Profile

OSA is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. The official website for OSA Token is token.osadc.io/en . OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC . The official message board for OSA Token is medium.com/osadc

Buying and Selling OSA Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OSA Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OSA Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OSA Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OSA Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.