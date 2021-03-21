Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Purchases 50,000 Shares

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,143,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,303,687.51.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$13,200.00.

On Monday, January 18th, Robert Wares acquired 49,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,265.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

Shares of Osisko Metals stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.43. The company had a trading volume of 85,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,493. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.42.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,602 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

