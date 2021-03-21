Ouroboros Reaches Market Capitalization of $303,672.35 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ouroboros has a market capitalization of $303,672.35 and approximately $18,139.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.33 or 0.00463866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00064639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00145002 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00057647 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.34 or 0.00691968 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00074130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ouroboros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

