Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Outfront Media worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 802,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 340,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Outfront Media by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Outfront Media by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

NYSE:OUT opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $24.60.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

