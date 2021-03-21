Ovata Capital Management Ltd Has $7.40 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 2.3% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

