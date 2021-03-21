Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Ovintiv stock traded up C$0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$31.11. 1,884,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,023. The stock has a market cap of C$8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$3.33 and a 52-week high of C$36.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.60%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

