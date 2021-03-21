Oxen Trading 40% Higher Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $87.91 million and approximately $265,610.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 40% higher against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00002887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,023.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,773.51 or 0.03110114 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.58 or 0.00339464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.08 or 0.00912032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.98 or 0.00403297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.38 or 0.00351389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00257707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020756 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,410,162 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

