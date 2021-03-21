Oxygen Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.26 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded flat against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for $3.00 or 0.00005293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $150.58 million and $4.26 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.