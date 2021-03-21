Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.06. 831,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,938. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 10,601 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $781,081.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,230.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $140,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,217.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,192 shares of company stock worth $9,447,332. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,449,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

