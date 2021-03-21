Pantos (PAN) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.23 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Pantos has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $48,524.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pantos has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.69 or 0.00459508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00063830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.34 or 0.00702756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00073231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,451,121 tokens. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos

Pantos Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

