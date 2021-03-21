PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.25.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.
Shares of PAR stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $90.35.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 421.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.
