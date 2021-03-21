PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of PAR stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. Research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 421.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

