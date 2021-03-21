ParallelCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,639.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001239 BTC on major exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $224,819.40 and $4,639.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.49 or 0.00342398 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

