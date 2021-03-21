Parametrica Management Ltd Buys 12,232 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 195.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 3.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after acquiring an additional 153,953 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $15,657,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock valued at $350,191,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $11.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.11. 38,930,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,701,037. The stock has a market cap of $826.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

