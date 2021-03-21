Parametrica Management Ltd Buys Shares of 13,187 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 17,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $2,442,424.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $667,356.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,533,868 shares in the company, valued at $922,059,452.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,988,769 shares of company stock worth $614,640,506. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.74. 6,933,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,953,493. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

