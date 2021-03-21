Parametrica Management Ltd Grows Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 324.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $6,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,188 shares in the company, valued at $111,521,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,040 shares of company stock worth $78,534,115. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,759,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,164. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.13 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of -133.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.26.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

