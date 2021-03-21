Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,521,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 5.3% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.97.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.79. 15,959,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,527,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

