Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 21,491 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. StoneCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in StoneCo by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,551,000 after buying an additional 1,993,686 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,201,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $294,138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,137,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,308,000 after purchasing an additional 367,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,892,000 after purchasing an additional 554,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.91. 4,489,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,414. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.25. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 109.69 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

