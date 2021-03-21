Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,198 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of Parker-Hannifin worth $30,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after acquiring an additional 404,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,527 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 792,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.80.

Shares of PH stock opened at $311.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.72 and its 200-day moving average is $255.31. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.51 and a 1 year high of $321.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

