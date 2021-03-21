ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0595 on Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $11.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,471.18 or 0.99938556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00035436 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00075191 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000892 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003406 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

