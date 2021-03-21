Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,131,455.30.

PKI stock traded up C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$38.63. The company had a trading volume of 988,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,992. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$20.02 and a 12-month high of C$45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.65. The stock has a market cap of C$5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

