PARSIQ 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.14 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002634 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $164.86 million and $2.14 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00079853 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000800 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,047,777 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.