PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $1.52

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002689 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $166.90 million and $1.77 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00078703 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,047,777 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars.

