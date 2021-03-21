Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Position Reduced by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,050 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Parsons worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 27.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 38,588 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth $8,012,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 3.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. Cowen cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of PSN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

