PAYCENT Market Cap Achieves $386,575.41 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 59.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $386,575.41 and $1,507.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00015961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.65 or 0.00642104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

