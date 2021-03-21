Payfair Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Payfair has a total market cap of $34,548.05 and $44.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Payfair has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Payfair token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00050269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00016813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.46 or 0.00643318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00023552 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

PFR is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Payfair Token Trading

