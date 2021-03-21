PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Capital International Ltd.

Capital International Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 2.1% of Capital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,555,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,147,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $282.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.05.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

