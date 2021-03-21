PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,492 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.4% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $60,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,021,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.28. 10,555,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,147,555. The company has a market capitalization of $282.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.05.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.