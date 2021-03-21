Paypex Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (PAYX)

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded 83.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Paypex has traded 84.4% lower against the dollar. One Paypex token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paypex has a market capitalization of $8,131.78 and $142.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.49 or 0.00460597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00064253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00140702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00057053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.62 or 0.00707044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00073272 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Paypex Profile

Paypex launched on October 21st, 2017. Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,998,018 tokens. The official website for Paypex is paypex.org . Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex

