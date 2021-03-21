PCHAIN (PI) Tops One Day Volume of $961,847.00

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 53.7% against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $33.88 million and $961,847.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00051763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00016400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00649126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068902 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024308 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 809,355,384 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

