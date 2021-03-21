PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Up 33.2% This Week

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $41.43 million and $308,422.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00051149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00641912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00024165 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Token Profile

PEAK is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 545,003,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,520,959 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

