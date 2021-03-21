Peerplays Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Peerplays has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $113,106.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00461661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00064414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00140947 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.32 or 0.00708647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00073243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peerplays Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars.

