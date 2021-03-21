PegNet Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $6,755.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 239.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.61 or 0.00460164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00064444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.00141737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00058026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.10 or 0.00692307 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00074768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

