Peony Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Peony has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $780.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peony has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peony token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00056900 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001722 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 95.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,099,553 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.