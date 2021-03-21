pEOS Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $378.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.25 or 0.00465200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00137616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00055972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.94 or 0.00743884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00074749 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

