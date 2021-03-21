Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $858,969.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for $275.01 or 0.00477416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.52 or 0.00460933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00064592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.23 or 0.00141009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00057534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.54 or 0.00709223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00074018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

