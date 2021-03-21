Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,523 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.40% of Perficient worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Perficient by 75.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,175 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Perficient by 56.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,383 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Perficient by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,560 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 5.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,775 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.