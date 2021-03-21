Permission Coin (ASK) Hits Market Cap of $27.08 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Permission Coin has a market cap of $27.08 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.03 or 0.00460249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00064734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00143718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00058431 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.19 or 0.00688879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00074235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

