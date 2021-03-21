Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Trading 10% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $174.72 million and approximately $26.95 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.02 or 0.00013984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.58 or 0.00459774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00141516 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.44 or 0.00703751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00074536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Token Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

