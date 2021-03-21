Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Increased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 338,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 44,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

PFE traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 48,348,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,359,668. The firm has a market cap of $198.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

