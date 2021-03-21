Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Capital International Ltd.

Capital International Ltd. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.53. 48,348,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,359,668. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $198.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

