PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE PGTI opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

