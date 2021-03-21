Phala Network (PHA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.95 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a market cap of $156.03 million and $20.95 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00051041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00016237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.00640682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00068699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,645,045 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.