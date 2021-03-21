Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Hits $0.0789 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $33,018.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.36 or 0.00460906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00139009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.23 or 0.00706520 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00073841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 42,602,644 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

