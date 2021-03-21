Phantasma Energy One Day Volume Reaches $33,018.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $33,018.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0789 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 42,602,644 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

