Phantasma Market Cap Reaches $50.14 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000894 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $50.14 million and approximately $426,366.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,022.29 or 0.99997289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00035315 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00074269 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000657 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,305,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

