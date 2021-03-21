Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average is $65.72.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

