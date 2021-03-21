Phoenix Global (PHB) Trading 35.6% Higher Over Last Week

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $68.33 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.03 or 0.00460249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00064734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00051140 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00143718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.14 or 0.00646963 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global (PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,492,642,215 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Phoenix Global Token Trading

